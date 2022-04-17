Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

