Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Aberdeen Global Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
