Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE AOD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 177,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.