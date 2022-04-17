Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE AOD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 177,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 37,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000.

