Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

ACRS stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

