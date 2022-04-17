ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head to Head Analysis

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.40%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $99.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 58.05% 0.95% 0.20% Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 2.29 $33.92 million $1.80 7.16 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.58 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -29.51

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

