Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 47.0% in March

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,304,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.97 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

