Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.26 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 657,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

