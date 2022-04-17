ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,246,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

