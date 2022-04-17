ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.81 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 351.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.