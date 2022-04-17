Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

