Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Head to Head Analysis

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Advanced Human Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $725.29 million 10.34 -$379.04 million ($5.14) -19.44 Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 22.63 -$14.06 million N/A N/A

Advanced Human Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coupa Software and Advanced Human Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 10 11 0 2.52 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $136.39, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 864.91%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -52.26% -14.13% -4.29% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Human Imaging beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform offers procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment solutions that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and specialized solutions, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. It serves businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

