Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $18.06 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

