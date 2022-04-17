Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,186.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADYYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adyen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,789.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,509.20 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,963.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,404.81.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

