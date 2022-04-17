Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 45.3% in March

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

