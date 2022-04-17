Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($98.91) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $139.73 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

