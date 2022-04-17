AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AEye by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AEye by 25.0% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 606,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

