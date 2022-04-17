Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

