AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,950,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 16,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

