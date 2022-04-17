Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will announce $455.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.70 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $376.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 370,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,007. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

