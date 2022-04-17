Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Update

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.
OTCMKTS AKKVF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
Akastor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
