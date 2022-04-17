Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $32.46 Average PT from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

