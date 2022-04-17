Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $32.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

