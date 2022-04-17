Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. Alico has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $304.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alico will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

