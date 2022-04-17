Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,848,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.3 days.
Shares of ANCTF opened at $44.93 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.