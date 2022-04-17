Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,848,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.3 days.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $44.93 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

ANCTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

