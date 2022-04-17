Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. Allegion reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

