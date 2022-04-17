ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Financial Comparison

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine 4 and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,254.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and ALR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 3.67 -$5.63 million N/A N/A ALR Technologies $10,000.00 2,955.11 -$8.44 million N/A N/A

Alpine 4 has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

About Alpine 4 (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision. In addition, it provides fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers; and designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and others, as well as specialized spiral duct work. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ALR Technologies (Get Rating)

ALR Technologies Inc. develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

