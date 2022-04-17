Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 392,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

ATAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.