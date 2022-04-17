Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 15,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,272. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

