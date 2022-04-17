Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 18,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 12,214,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

