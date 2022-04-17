Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Amergent Hospitality Group (Get Rating)
