Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Amergent Hospitality Group alerts:

About Amergent Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.