American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

