American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of AVCT stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.