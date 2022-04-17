Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$238.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

