Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $0.67 on Friday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

