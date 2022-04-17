AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

AMREP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

About AMREP (Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.