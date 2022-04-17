Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $148,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.