Analysts Anticipate AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.86 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $174.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.09 million to $174.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.64 million to $223.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AirSculpt Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AIRS stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

