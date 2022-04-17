Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.25. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,877. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

