Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.