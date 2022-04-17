Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average is $256.59. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

