Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

