Analysts Anticipate Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

