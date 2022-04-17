Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.86 Million

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to post $585.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $359.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,840 shares of company stock valued at $51,449,698. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 1,502,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

