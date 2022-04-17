Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.84 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to post $65.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.97 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $53.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $351.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $453.42 million, with estimates ranging from $451.10 million to $455.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 251,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,350. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.