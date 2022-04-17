Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

