Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

