Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) to announce $124.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.94 million and the lowest is $124.61 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $492.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

IBEX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

