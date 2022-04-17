Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

IONS opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

