Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.43. JD.com reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

JD.com stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

