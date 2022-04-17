Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will post $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 611,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.