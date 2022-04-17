Analysts Anticipate Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

STER stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,086,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

